Traffic Incidents Impact Travel In Mother Lode

By B.J. Hansen
CHP Sonora Unit logo

A big rig truck is jack-knifed on Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road, and there is a rollover crash on Highway 26 in Calaveras County.

The CHP is on the scene of both incidents. The truck became jack-knifed while going into the curve at about eight o’clock. A tow truck is responding, so be prepared for a traffic delay.

The Highway 26 rollover accident occurred near Lower Dorrary Road at about 7:35 am and involved a Jeep. The vehicle rolled over into the middle of the highway. An ambulance was requested. Be prepared for activity in the area.

  Traffic Alert