$500,000 Awarded To Youth Sports Foundation

Sonora, CA — The Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County has received a check from the Sonora Area Foundation to help its efforts to build Foundation Sports Park in Standard.

SAF announced a $1.5 million matching grant for the project in October of 2021 and YSF got off to a fast start when Chicken Ranch Rancheria donated $500,000.

SAF CEO Darrell Slocum says, “The YSF team then went to work on obtaining the next batch of donations which they have successfully done. Our Boards agreed on $500,000 increments to provide adequate cash flow for the construction of Foundation Sports Park in East Sonora. Significant progress has been made and YSF is optimistic the main regulation-sized field at the complex will be ready for use in the Spring of 2024.”

A celebratory groundbreaking was held for the project this past August. The plans include a full-size soccer field with a lighting system and concrete seating area, a mini soccer field, a donor monument and flag, a 22,000 square ft. sports pavilion, pickleball courts, a drive-thru café, a walking trail, and batting cages.

More information about the Youth Sports Foundation, and how to donate to the project, can be found here.