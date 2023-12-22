Tips Sought After Multiple Vehicle Windows Smashed In Jamestown

Suspect in Jamestown Smash and Go incidents View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Several vehicles were recently vandalized in Jamestown in the areas of Fifth Street, Ninth Street, and Sierra Avenue.

Based on tips, the crimes are believed to have happened on Saturday evening, December 16, between 9 and 10 pm. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crimes, but the sheriff’s office was able to obtain surveillance footage of one of the smash-and-go incidents. There were several people in the get-away vehicle, and one person was spotted jumping out and doing the crime (see image). The vehicle connected to the suspects is believed to be a 1997 green Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information on the various incidents is encouraged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office by reaching out to Deputy Yue at 209-533-5815.