Road Closures And Task Force Details On Sonora Council Agenda

Sonora City Council Chambers Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council is planning to select alternate members and schedule the first meeting for the new homeless task force.

It is on today’s council agenda. The city will also vote on closing Washington Street and portions of Stockton Road for the November 24th Christmas parade and hear a request by the company Sound Extreme Production to close a stretch of Green Street and Coffill Park for an October 28th Halloween event.

In addition, the council will vote on a contract for exterior repairs, and construction of a new roof, on a city owned building at 326 North Washington Street. The building was originally a PG&E administration building, and it was purchased by the city in 1999 to house a Downtown Education Center. It is currently rented by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department for use by its investigation unit. The construction contract to Harris Builders Inc. would be for $167,530.

Today’s meeting will start at 5pm at Sonora City Hall. It is open to the public.

Written by BJ Hansen.