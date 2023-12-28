Lake Don Pedro Firework (file photo)s View Photo

There are several New Year’s Eve events scheduled.

The Aronos Club is hosting the Sonora New Year’s Eve Barn Dance. Dance to live Old-Time String Band Music at the historic Aronos Clubhouse starting Sunday at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome, the family friendly event is alcohol and smoke free. All dances are taught and no partner is necessary. Admission is free and donations to the Aronos Clubhouse Building Fund are welcome. Parking is available at the city parking lot on Washington Street near the Red Church.

The local bars and saloons will be open, don’t forget to bring a designated driver or have a plan to get a ride home if you are drinking.

The Yosemite Rush Creek Lodge in Groveland is hosting a family friendly celebration. Music will be by the band DJ Outlaw.

Black Oak Casino Resort is celebrating New Year’s Eve with the band Gotcha Covered. They play the top hits of every genre from the 70’s to today. The show starts at 9 pm in the in the Willow Creek Lounge.

Chicken Ranch Casino is offering extra Players Club points to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with more than 4,000 lights and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive. The last show is on New Year’s Eve, details are here. The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting a Christmas Light Show in the Phoenix Lake area starting this Saturday and each night through New Year’s Eve, as detailed here.

You can still appreciation the close to 60 nonprofits who have decorated a tree in Christmas Tree Lane at Courthouse Park.

