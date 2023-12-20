Two Seriously Injured In Crash Near Sonora High Identified

Sonora police cruiser at night View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police have released new details and have identified the two men who were flown from the scene of a crash near Sonora High School and east of Highway 49 two weekends ago.

The solo vehicle rollover crash happened on Shaws Flat Road near Saratoga Road in Sonora on Saturday, December 9th, as earlier reported here. Sonora Police originally reported that a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, for an unknown reason, left the roadway and overturned. Sonora Police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley now updates, “Unsafe speeds appear to be a factor in the collision.”

The two occupants inside the sedan are both men from Sonora. The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Isaiah Keuning, and his passenger was 26-year-old Michael Ramsey. Both men received “lifesaving measures” at the scene. Ramsey was ejected from the sedan, suffering major injuries. Additionally, first responders had to free Keuning from the wreckage. Sonora police updated that both men are expected to make a full recovery.