October Begins With A Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode, which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

High pressure building inland will result in breezy to gusty northerly wind over interior Northern California from Sunday through Monday. The combination of wind and low daytime humidity will lead to

a period of increased potential for rapidly spreading fires.

Winds of ten to twenty mph are likely in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties, with local gusts possibly up to twenty-five mph.

Minimum humidity is expected to range between ten to twenty percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. In fact, legally, it is banned.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Written by Mark Truppner.