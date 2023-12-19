Cloudy
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Homelessness Efforts And Leadership Picks On Supervisors’ Agenda

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold the final meeting of 2023 today.

The board will pick a new chair and vice chair for 2024. This was a controversial vote last year when the board passed over Jaron Brandon in its rotation for the Vice Chair position. Throughout 2023 the chair has been Kathleen Haff, and the Vice Chair has been David Goldemberg.

Today the board will also vote on finalizing the purchase of three properties, two in Sonora and one in Jamestown, for homelessness efforts. They include a building at 136 Columbia Way, two homes on a parcel at 720 Snell Street, and the Jamestown Miner’s Motel on Highway 108.

In addition, the board will discuss a “clean and clear” policy that would keep homeless residents from living near critical infrastructure. The meeting starts at 9am in the board meeting room. It will be streamed on myMotherLode.com.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 