Homelessness Efforts And Leadership Picks On Supervisors’ Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold the final meeting of 2023 today.

The board will pick a new chair and vice chair for 2024. This was a controversial vote last year when the board passed over Jaron Brandon in its rotation for the Vice Chair position. Throughout 2023 the chair has been Kathleen Haff, and the Vice Chair has been David Goldemberg.

Today the board will also vote on finalizing the purchase of three properties, two in Sonora and one in Jamestown, for homelessness efforts. They include a building at 136 Columbia Way, two homes on a parcel at 720 Snell Street, and the Jamestown Miner’s Motel on Highway 108.

In addition, the board will discuss a “clean and clear” policy that would keep homeless residents from living near critical infrastructure. The meeting starts at 9am in the board meeting room. It will be streamed on myMotherLode.com.