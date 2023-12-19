Cloudy
Rain Delays Vallecito Road Closure

By Nic Peterson

Vallecito, CA– The rain has delayed work that will close a Vallecito road. Thursday, December 21st is the new date for a culvert replacement that will close Angels Road to through traffic between Isbel Lane and Poag road in Vallecito. The work hours will be between 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM with drivers asked to follow the designated detour route and all instructions from on-site personnel.

For any questions or a need to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please get in touch with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

 

