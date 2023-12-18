Light Rain
55.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crash Leaves Power Outage In Stent Area

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Stent Power Outage

Stent Power Outage

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — As a weather system passes through the region, there is a power outage impacting 86 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County.

The company reports that it was caused by a car that hit a power pole just after 10 o’clock on Sunday night. The company hopes to have the power restored by sometime this morning. Details surrounding the crash are not immediately available. The outage is located in the Stent area, southwest of Jamestown.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 