Crash Leaves Power Outage In Stent Area

Stent Power Outage View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — As a weather system passes through the region, there is a power outage impacting 86 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County.

The company reports that it was caused by a car that hit a power pole just after 10 o’clock on Sunday night. The company hopes to have the power restored by sometime this morning. Details surrounding the crash are not immediately available. The outage is located in the Stent area, southwest of Jamestown.