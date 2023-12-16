Second Local High School Football Player Picked For Dream Bowl

SHS Offensive Lineman Michael Gentis to play in Dream All-American Bowl View Photo

Sonora, CA – It is the chance of a lifetime for a Sonora High player who will suit up for the 2024 Dream All-American Bowl.

As reported here last month, Summerville Bears varsity team running back Colton Cash was nominated and accepted the honor of playing in the exclusive all-star bowl game, which showcases the nation’s best high school and middle school athletes. Also hitting the gridiron for the bowl game will be offensive lineman Michael Gentis. The game showcases the nation’s best high school and middle school athletes.

Gentis, along with other players, will get a chance to learn from some of the best teachers of the game, including former NFL players and college and high school coaches. The bowl is being played at SoFi Stadium on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Committee leader and CEO of Dream Sports Group, Shannon Riley, says, “Michael Gentis is a star among stars, set apart from his peers with a unique blend of skill, strength, and an indomitable spirit. His hand placement is noteworthy in pass protection and run blocking alike.” Riley added, “Whether it’s bulldozing defenders to open running lanes or providing an impenetrable fortress for the quarterback, Michael’s versatility keeps opposing defenses guessing.”

Out of more than 10,000 nominations, Gentis is one of 360 student-athletes from across the nation selected. Click here for more bowl details.