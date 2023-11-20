Once In A lifetime Opportunity For Local High School Football Player

Colton Cash Summerville High School Varsity running back View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A local high school football player has been selected, along with other top athletes across the nation, for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in the 2024 Dream All-American Bowl.

Summerville Bears varsity team running back Colton Cash, after being nominated, has accepted the challenge and honor of playing in the bowl game, which showcases the nation’s best high school and middle school athletes.

“Colton is a blur on the field. He can turn the corner on sweeps and break away from pursuing defenders with a quickness that puts the entire defense on notice,” stated committee leader and CEO of Dream Sports Group, Shannon Riley. “His acceleration and top-end speed aren’t just about outrunning opponents; they’re about the kind that turns ordinary plays into explosive touchdowns. He’s a great catcher and contributes in the passing game as well. We are excited to see him display his talents in Los Angeles, CA!”

Cash, a junior, will participate in a weeklong event of developmental activities and performances on the national stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the Rams and Chargers, from December 26–29, with the game taking place on that Friday, December 29th. He will also have a chance to learn from some of the best teachers of the game, including former NFL players and college and high school coaches. Cash was chosen from over 10,000 nominations.

“The athletes that were selected have exemplified great leadership skills on and off the field and have stood out as leading performers in each position. We believe that these are the next stars of the game, and we want to recognize them for their outstanding achievements and help them get to the next level,” added Riley.

Cash is one of 360 student-athletes from across the nation selected to participate in the bowl games, which feature one in Los Angeles and a second one at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in January. For more details about the bowl, click here.