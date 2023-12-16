Pole Replacement To Close Busy Mokelumne Hill Road

PG&E pole replacement map View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA – Travelers in the Mokelumne Hill area can expect delays one day next week on a main thoroughfare in the downtown area.

PG&E crews will be replacing a power pole on Center Street near the Stevenson Street intersection, between Clark and Main streets, east of Highway 49. The work will be conducted on Wednesday, December 20, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Calaveras County Public Works officials noted that Center and Stevenson streets will be closed to traffic due to the work. Motorists are asked to obey all signage and slow down near personnel and equipment. Contact PG&E at (209) 857-0181 for any questions regarding this closure.