Seasonal Road Closures in Stanislaus National Forest Commence

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest has announced the commencement of seasonal closures for designated National Forest System roads and trails open to motor vehicle use. These closures are effective from December 16, 2023, through April 14, 2024.

The Stanislaus National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM), available for free, indicates the specific roads and trails subject to seasonal closure. To access the map, visit the Stanislaus National Forest Maps webpage here. Additionally, free paper copies of the MVUM are obtainable at Ranger District offices or the Forest Supervisor’s office.

Forest System roads and trails identified as open year-round in the MVUM may pose hazards due to local weather conditions. These roads are not maintained for winter or wet weather use. Travelers are urged to exercise caution and drive defensively when navigating open roads in the forest during winter. Hazards such as rocks, fallen trees, snow, and ice may be encountered on the roadway. Visitors should be prepared for various hazards and be aware that conditions can change rapidly during inclement weather.