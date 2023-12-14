Lifesaving Drug Available For Free In Tuolumne County

Free Narcan at Tuolumne County Public Health Department View Photo

Sonora, CA — As fentanyl use continues to impact communities across the nation and in the Mother Lode, local health officials are making sure it is accessible.

The Tuolumne County Health Department reports that it is distributing free Naloxone or Narcan which can be used to prevent overdose deaths. The only condition for getting the lifesaving drug is to watch a short training video on the proper usage of Narcan.

The department will be distributing the drug on Wednesdays from 1–5 p.m. at its office located at 20111 Cedar Road North, near Greenly Road, off Cabezut Road in Sonora. Questions can be directed to the department by calling 209-533-7401. To watch the training video, click here.