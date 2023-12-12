Update: Vehicle Fire Closes Section Of Tuolumne Road

Truck engine fire on Tuolumne Road in Sonora View Photos

Update at 1:35 p.m.: Firefighters have extinguished the Morris Fire that closed a section of Tuolumne Road in Sonora this morning, and the roadway has reopened. The flames ignited around 11:30 a.m. in the engine of a truck that was hauling cut wood near the Morris Road intersection. CAL Fire reports that the flames did not spread to roadside vegetation, and no one was injured in the incident. Traffic was redirected around that area for more than an hour.

Original post at 12:11 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Firefighters remain on the scene of a vehicle fire, temporarily closing a section of Tuolumne Road.

CAL Fire has dubbed it the Morris Fire, as it is close to Morris Road and west of Woodham Carne Road in Sonora. The engine of a truck hauling cut wood caught fire. Flames and a plume of smoke can be seen shooting out from under the hood in the image box photo.

Traffic is being redirected around the area, and that is slowing traffic. There is no information regarding injuries, and there is no estimated time as to when this section will be reopened.