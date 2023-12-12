Mountain Oaks School Marks Founders Day

Calaveras, CA– Mountain Oaks School commemorated Founders Day, reflecting on its evolution since its establishment in 1994. Originally housed in a small two-bedroom residence with an inaugural enrollment of 38 students, the charter school has grown substantially.

Founded by Linda Mariani and Nancy Stehura, along with former Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) Superintendent Bob Bach, the institution received its official Charter School #527 designation in 2003. Today, under the auspices of CCOE, Mountain Oaks serves around 400 students across Alpine, Amador, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties.

The Founders Day celebration honored the school’s originators, unveiling a commemorative plaque near the gymnasium. A Trident Maple tree, symbolizing growth and commitment to education, was planted in the quad, generously donated by Don Urbanus of Rising Sun Nursery.