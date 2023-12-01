Clear
Campbell To Kickoff TC Supervisor Series

By B.J. Hansen
Ryan Campbell

Ryan Campbell

Sonora, CA — Over the coming weeks, Mother Lode Views will have the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors answering questions about issues facing their individual district, and the county as a whole.

This weekend will feature District Two Supervisor, Ryan Campbell.  Some of the topics will include purchasing properties for homelessness efforts, road projects on Standard and Kewin Mill roads, spiking fire insurance costs, housing, emergency planning, and the future of the old downtown courthouse building.

Future shows will feature the other supervisors, Jaron Brandon, David Goldemberg, Kathleen Haff, and Anaiah Kirk.

