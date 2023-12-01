Tuolumne County Speeding Up ADU Permit Process

ADU - State of CA Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are growing in popularity as a way to help meet increased housing demand, and Tuolumne County is speeding up the permit process.

An ADU is a self-contained living space that is in addition to a primary dwelling unit already on the property. They can be an ideal option for multigenerational households or those looking to add a long-term rental. They range from a garage that is converted into a living space to a new manufactured structure.

Typically, it can take around 5-8 weeks to receive an ADU permit, according to Tamera Blankenship, the Tuolumne County Community Development Department’s Housing Development Specialist. Seeing the benefits of ADUs, county staff is now committing to a five-day review period for returning comments and/or approving permits. If revisions to plans are needed, staff will prioritize resubmittals to complete all reviews within a five-day time frame.

The Community Development Department, the Department of Public Works, and the Fire Prevention Division are partnering to implement the change.

It is noted that applicants should coordinate with other agencies early in the process, such as utility providers, to ensure that the requirements of those agencies are fulfilled.

Anyone seeking more information about ADUs can contact the Community Development Department at 209-533-5637.