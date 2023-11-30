Solo Crash Impacting Traffic In Big Oak Flat/Groveland Area

Tuolumne County, CA — A traffic alert says the top and bottom of Old Priest Grade have been closed after a solo vehicle crash.

The CHP reports the collision happened just after 1 p.m. at the top of the grade and Highway 120 New Priest Grade in the Big Oak Flat/Groveland area of Tuolumne County. A vehicle went off the roadway and overturned.

The wreckage is blocking the roadway, with officers directing traffic. There are reports that the driver took off on foot but has been detained. There is no word regarding injuries or when Old Priest Grade will reopen. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.