National Parks Immigration Related Bill Catches McClintock’s Attention

Washington, DC — A federal bill has the close eye of Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock.

It would revoke a lease that was recently negotiated between the National Park Service and the federal government allowing asylum seekers to temporarily reside at Floyd Bennett Field in New York.

McClintock spoke in favor of the bill, HR 5283, which would terminate the one-year, $28-million lease, being paid by the city to the federal government.

At a House committee hearing, McClintock said, “I would first remind the Democrats that illegal immigration is not a human right, it is a federal crime. The National Parks were set aside for the use and enjoyment of the American people, but President Biden is now expropriating these lands for the benefit of the three million illegal immigrants that he has deliberately released into our country.”

McClintock said the issue is bigger than just one specific lease and argued that illegal immigration is putting a heavy strain on various federal, state, and local social services.

The lease agreement was signed on September 15 and can be nullified by either party after 90 days. The federal property provides temporary housing for about 2,000 people. The bill cleared the House Rules Committee this week, with a vote of 9-4.