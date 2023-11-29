Vallecito Man Arrested For DUI, Fentanyl Also Found

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Vallecito, CA – A Vallecito man was arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel on Red Hill Road in Calaveras County, and a search turned up drugs.

Recent illegal activity near the Calaveras County Red Hill Transfer Station and Yard on Red Hill Road, south of Highway 4 in Vallecito, has prompted sheriff’s officials to conduct extra patrols in the area this month. While making the rounds, a deputy spotted a vehicle near the facility with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. The deputy stopped to investigate, and after waking 42-year-old Kyle Hicks, he detected “strong indications of intoxication.”

The California Highway Patrol was called in to take over the investigation for possible driving under the influence (DUI). The officer subsequently searched the vehicle and discovered about 150 pills suspected to be a mix of fentanyl and oxycodone and about 30 grams of suspected heroin.

Hicks was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of narcotics for sale, and possession of controlled substances. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have any information regarding drug activity in the county contact the anonymous hotline at 209-754-6030.