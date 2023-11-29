Pile Burning Set To Begin At Columbia State Park

Columbia Pile Burning Map View Photo

Columbia, CA — Beginning this Friday, and continuing over the next several months, debris piles will be ignited periodically around Columbia State Historic Park.

The State Parks Department is alerting the public that smoke will be visible at times. The burning will take place in the historic core, Karen Bakerville Trail, and the Springfield areas.

State Parks reports, “The pile burning is part of a prescribed fire program for vegetation management, hazardous fuel load reduction, wildlife habitat improvement, and enhancement of the health of the landscape by removing diseased materials, restoring essential nutrients to the soil, and reducing the chance of a catastrophic wildfire.”

Signs will be present at the beginning of roads and trails impacted by the pile burn operations. Visitors are urged to adhere to the signs and stay out of areas during active burning.

The burning will be coordinated with the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District.