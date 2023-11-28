Close Call For A Jenny Lind Family Following Weekend House Fire

Jenny Lind house fire -- CCF photo View Photos

Jenny Lind, CA – A Jenny Lind family luckily escaped from their burning home over the weekend.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) was called to the structure fire around 4 a.m. on Saturday along Scenic Valley Drive after a family reported that they woke up to the sound of “popping and smoke in the home.” Firefighters reported flames shooting out of the home’s attic when they arrived on the scene. Within minutes, they were able to get control of the fire and prevent it from spreading throughout the house. The cause of the fire was determined to have started in the flue of a wood-burning stove insert.

“A reminder to everyone with a winter cold and using fireplaces: homeowners should have them inspected by a licensed chimney sweep service. Creosote and cracked flue pipes are a common cause of winter home fires,” advises CCF. “Additionally, smoke detectors in your home are essential to alerting homeowners of a fire.”

Resources assisting in battling the blaze included the CAL Fire, San Andreas, and Linden-Peters Fire departments.