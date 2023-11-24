Extending A Lifeline In The Giving Season

San Andreas, CA — There is one gift that can be given this holiday season that actually saves lives.

As blood shortages continue across the nation, the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) and Vitalant have joined forces in order to collect lifesaving blood in the county this Saturday (11/28). Foundation officials share, “Each blood donation made helps to ensure that there is blood when it is needed for our local community.”

Vitalant also offers a gift that rewards donors each month through its recognition program. Additionally, those who donate blood in November will be entered for a chance to win one of five $5,000 gift cards.

The donation process only takes about an hour to complete. CCF provides this donor checklist:

Step one: Make an appointment by going to donors.vitalant.org and entering the blood drive code SMFM399, or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment.

Step two: On the day of your donation, be sure to bring your photo ID, eat a healthy meal, and drink plenty of water. Donors must be 16 years of age or older. Donors who are 16 years old must have a signed Vitalant parent consent form.

Saturday’s blood drive runs from 1:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall, located at 24 Church Hill Road. Further information or questions can be directed to Terry Beaudoin, CCF Board Member and Blood Drive Coordinator, by calling 209-772-9145 (home) or 209-652-6618 (cell).