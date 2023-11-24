Update: Large Power Outage In Tuolumne County

PG&E power outages in Columbia, Yankee Hill, Big Hill and Phoenix Lake areas View Photo

Update at 6:45 a.m.: More than two thousand PG&E customers are waking up to no power this morning in Tuolumne County.

The utility reports that the first outage was along Big Hill Road and began right after midnight. It is impacting 112 customers. PG&E reports that a crew is assessing a cause at the outage location. The restoration time is 10:30 a.m.

Just before 6 a.m., the lights went out for another 2,019 customers stretching from Columbia to Yankee Hill and the Phoenix Lake area. A crew is en route to the outage location to discover the cause. The estimated repair time is 11 a.m.

Original post at 5:58 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — More than a hundred PG&E customers are waking up to no power this morning in the Big Hill area of Tuolumne County.

The utility reports that the outages are along Big Hill Road and began right after midnight. It is impacting 112 customers. PG&E reports that a crew is assessing a cause at the outage location. The restoration time is 10:30 a.m.