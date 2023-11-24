Cold Nights Ahead For The San Joaquin Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the northern San Joaquin Valley from late Friday night through Saturday morning. This will be followed by another Freeze Watch from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Additionally, a Freeze Watch will be in effect for the central and southern San Joaquin Valley from late Friday night through Thursday morning, November 30th.

Expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-nine to thirty-two degrees throughout the entire San Joaquin Valley.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Tioga Pass (Highway 120) is now closed for the season at Crane Flat. Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions. For the latest Pass conditions, click the ‘Traffic’ tab on myMotherLode.com.