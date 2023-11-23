CHP Thanksgiving Holiday MEP Begins Tonight

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The CHP Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) for Thanksgiving holiday travel begins tonight. CHP officers will be out in force on the state’s highways. The MEP will begin at 6:01 p.m. today (Wednesday) and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. The goal of the MEP is to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities during one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

Sonora CHP Officer Jamie Pullen highlights what officers will be looking for on the roadways, stating, “We are going to be looking for occupant restraint violations, including seat belts and child seats, and, as always, DUI or driving under the influence, speeding, unsafe turns, and red light violations.”

Last year, 37 people were killed in crashes during the Thanksgiving MEP statewide. The enforcement measures also resulted in more than 8,600 citations issued for speeding and seat belt violations. Another 1,016 arrests were made for driving under the influence during the four-day period.