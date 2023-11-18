Update On Motorcycle VS. Sedan HWY 12 Crash

Crash on HWY 12 in Valley Springs -- CCFD photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – A San Andreas woman suffered serious injuries after her motorcycle collided with a sedan on Highway 12 in downtown Valley Springs earlier this week.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday (11/14) morning in front of the Taco Bell. The CHP reports that 21-year-old Alyson Mitchell, of San Andreas, was driving a 1998 Dodge Stratus northbound, exiting the parking lot onto Highway 12. At the same time, 42-year-old Jessica Aguilar of San Andreas was riding a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound when the two vehicles collided. The force of the collision left a large dent in the driver’s side door of the sedan.

As earlier reported here, the CHP reports that the wreckage was blocking the highway for more than an hour as officers directed backed-up traffic for more than an hour and a tow crew removed the wreckage. Aguilar sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton for treatment. The CHP reports that the collision remains under investigation.