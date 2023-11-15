Man Arrested For Wendy Pullins Murder In Mariposa County

Wanted bulletin issued for Justin Bolton -- MCSO photo View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – A man wanted for questioning in the Wendy Pullins murder in Mariposa County has been caught and charged with her slaying.

Calling it a significant breakthrough in the case, Sheriff Jeremy Briese relayed that on Monday, November 13th, with the help of the Mendicino County Sheriff’s Office and a swat team, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Detectives were able to locate and take Justin Bolton into custody.

As reported here last month, Bolton’s picture was released to the public as a “possible suspect” in hopes of getting a lead on his whereabouts. At the time, detectives cautioned that Bolton should be considered armed and dangerous. 57-year-old Pullins of Manteca, pictured here, went missing in June 2022 while driving her Jeep in the county. It was found crashed on its side down an embankment in September of that same year. Then, in October of this year, tips from the public led detectives to locate a vehicle they believed was involved in the crime, and two weeks later, they put out Bolton’s picture to the public.

“Just because Bolton is in custody for the murder of Wendy Pullins does not mean that we’re done,” stated Sheriff Briese. “We need to ensure that everybody and anyone that was involved in this case will be held accountable. We will continue to investigate this case until its completion.”

No further details were released on what led to Bolton being considered a suspect or his arrest.

“This is a very extensive and emotional case, but this case has been on going for a long time, noted Sheriff Briese. “And I just want the public to know that you’re safe.”

The goal, according to Briese, is to partner with the District Attorney’s office to later give a more detailed release, adding, “This is all the information that can be given out at this time.”