No Decision Yet On Sonora Apartment/Commercial Project

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Planning Commission postponed any actions on an apartment and commercial building proposed for 956 Oregon Street.

We reported earlier that the proposal by the developer, Bill Canning, calls for building six commercial spaces on the first floor and 12 apartments (two-bedroom units) spread between the second and third floors.

The planning commission was scheduled to vote Monday evening on whether to approve the site plan, design review, a variance, and rezoning.

At the meeting, the planning commission held a public hearing and heard various opinions about the project.

Sonora Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg reports that the commission took no action and the item was continued to a future meeting where it will be further discussed.

It will likely come back for a vote sometime after the first of the year. A date has not been determined, according to Kellogg. The delay will allow the commission more time to gather additional information about the project.