Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties Continue To Lean Heavily Republican

Sonora, CA — Ahead of the March Primary Election, the California Secretary of State’s Office has released a new report looking at political party preference in the state.

46% of the state’s registered voters in California are Democrats, 23% are Republicans, and 22% decline to state a party. Comparing the figures to the last Presidential Primary, four years ago, both Democrats and Republicans have gained members, while independent voters have declined (see image box). Democrats were at 44% in 2019, Republicans were at 23% and Independents were at 26%.

It is a stark difference in the Mother Lode.

In Tuolumne County, 44% are currently registered Republicans, 29% are Democrats, and 17% declined to state a party. In Calaveras County, 46% are Republicans, 25% are Democrats, and 17% decline to state a party. In the two counties, there is also a scattering of Libertarians, Green Party members, and Peace and Freedom members.

The California Secretary of State’s Office notes that California has 26.6 million people eligible to vote, of which, 82% are registered.