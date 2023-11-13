Tuolumne County District Three Supervisor Kirk Plans Town Hall

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Mi Wuk Village, CA — This coming Thursday, November 16, there will be a Town Hall meeting designed for high country residents living around Mi Wuk Village and continuing up the Highway 108 corridor to Pinecrest and Strawberry.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who represents that region, is planning to provide an update on roads, fire, fire insurance, and homeless efforts. The Town Hall will run from 6-7 pm. It will be followed by a meeting immediately afterward focused on organizing FireWise communities. Being “FireWise” is a coordinated effort to reduce wildfire risk in a neighborhood or selected region.

The open-to-the-public meetings will be held at the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Fire Station at 24247 Highway 108.