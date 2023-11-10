Fire Destroys Valley Springs Home And Vehicles

Fire in Valley Springs View Photos

Valley Springs, CA — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that a family of four was able to escape a fire on Thursday evening that destroyed a two-story home, burned two vehicles, and extended into a patch of nearby vegetation.

It ignited at around 8:30 pm in the 6000 block of McCauley Road near Bergsma Lane, in the Rancho Calaveras area. Firefighters worked through the night to contain and mop up the incident. Unfortunately, three family dogs are missing, according to fire officials.

No other nearby structures were damaged. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.