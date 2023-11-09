Veterans Can Enter Local State Parks Free On Saturday

Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

Arnold, CA — Several state parks in California, including Calaveras Big Trees and Railtown 1897, are offering free admission for active and retired members of the military this Saturday.

Back in 2013, Mother Lode Assemblymember Kristin Olsen authored legislation to honor military members with free state park admission on Veterans Day, and it was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown.

144 State Parks are participating including Railtown and Calaveras Big Trees (Columbia State Park does not require admission fees).

“State Parks recognizes the many sacrifices members of our nation’s military and their families have made and continue to make in the service of their country,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “It is appropriate to invite all military veterans, reservists, and active-duty personnel to visit state parks for free and connect with nature.”

To enter the parks for free, a valid military ID or a California driver’s license identifying the individual as a veteran must be shown to park staff.