Grant Helps Kids In Amador and Calaveras County Deal With Grief

Amador County, CA – Losing a family member is never easy, and for kids, it can impact their whole lives.

The Amador Community Foundation wants to help children deal with that grief by providing support to school-age children who have experienced the loss of a loved one in their lives. The foundation has approved a $2,000 grant for the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras GriefBuster Program, made possible by the Kingsbury Family Fund and the Amador Community Foundation.

The GriefBuster Program, which began in 1984, is an entirely volunteer-run program that offers “vital assistance to those in need, equipping them with the tools and resources to overcome the emotional challenges that stem from the loss of someone dear to them,” according to foundation officials. They added, “GriefBusters’ mission is to create a nurturing and supportive environment for children as they process their grief, helping them build resilience and navigate the complex emotions that arise in the wake of loss. The program achieves this by pairing dedicated and compassionate volunteers with children in need, offering a caring presence, a listening ear, and a safe space for them to express their feelings.”

The program relies entirely on donations and grants to sustain its operations.

“The Amador Community Foundation is a gift in this community,” said Missy Justice, Volunteer Coordinator at Hospice of Amador and Calaveras. “Grief can be an incredibly challenging experience for children, and GriefBusters provides a lifeline of support during these difficult times. We are immensely grateful for the tireless efforts of the program’s volunteers and for the continued generosity of the Kingsbury Family Fund.”

Volunteers are always needed. Those interested in becoming GriefBusters volunteers can contact Hospice of Amador and Calaveras at (209) 223-5500.