Update: Struckman Fire In Calaveras County

Struckman Fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 6:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread has been stopped on the Struckman Fire burning in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The fire’s size is estimated at half an acre. The flames broke out in the grass along the 700 block of Struckman Road, off Railroad Flat Road, around 5:35 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a tractor fully engulfed in flames. Crews will work toward full containment and mopping up into the night. CAL Fire reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 5:40 p.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in the grass along the 700 block of Struckman Road, off Railroad Flat Road. The blaze has been dubbed the “Struckman Fire” by CAL Fire. The fire size is estimated at 1/4 to 1/2 an acre. CAL Fire reports that the flames are moving at a slow rate of spread uphill. There is also a tractor that was found fully engulfed in fire. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.