Several Areas of Roadwork Planned Before Veterans Day

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the Caltrans projects scheduled from November 5th to the 11th.

On Highway 4 at Darby Russell Road the left and right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is scheduled from 9 am to 3 pm Monday through Thursday.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Calaveras/Stanislaus County line to O’Byrne’s Ferry/Rock Creek for shoulder work will begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 in the area of Mckenzie Avenue and Cedar Lane/Meadow View Road one-way traffic control will allow utility work to continue. The night work is planned Sunday through Thursday from 6 pm to 6 am.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Pine Street to Highway 26 West/Laurel Street for pavement work begins Tuesday and continues through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through the end of November.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Six Mile Creek to Centennial Road one-way traffic control for utility work is scheduled Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Road will allow for utility work on Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

On Highway 49, from the Montezuma Road Railroad in Chinese Camp to Mackey Ranch Road one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Wednesday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 108 from Soulsbyville Road to West Twain Harte/Plainview Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for a crack seal operation. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Kennedy Meadows to the 8,000 foot marker one-way to Closure Gate #1 one of the two lanes will be restricted for roadway wash-out/slip-out. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) crews will continue to install a new water mainline along Confidence Road for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project. The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November. The work hours are 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as detailed here.

Thermoplastic striping will be placed on various roads in Calaveras County in November. The public works department notes that the application is a “slow and continuously rolling operation.” They ask drivers to use caution in the areas and to be patient. The work hours will be weekdays from 7 am – 6 pm. Specific areas are on Calaveritas Road, Camanche Parkway South, French Gulch Road, Independence Road, Milton Road, Mountain Ranch Road, Olive Orchard Road, Ospital Road, Paloma Road, Pattison Road, Pettinger Road, Pool Station Road, Rail Road Flat Road, Ridge Road, Sheep Ranch Road, and Southworth Road as detailed here.

There will be traffic delays in Mokelumne Hill and West Point through mid-November. Construction sites include Bald Mountain Road, Campo Seco Turnpike, Center Street, Church Street, Easy Bird Road, Edna Drive, Golden Gate Drive, Lafayette Street, Main Street, Maretta Lane, Peek Circle, Spring Hill Drive and Zumwalt Street. Details are here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.