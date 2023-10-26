Striping Work Will Impact Traffic Throughout Calaveras County

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Starting today, and continuing through next month, thermoplastic striping will be placed on various roads in Calaveras County, and it will impact traffic at times.

Thermoplastic striping requires a machine that heats and melts material to create stripes and roadway markings (they last longer than typical roadway paint).

The county has hired an outside company to do the work. Over the next several weeks, they will be on Calaveritas Road, Camanche Parkway South, French Gulch Road, Independence Road, Milton Road, Mountain Ranch Road, Olive Orchard Road, Ospital Road, Paloma Road, Pattison Road, Pettinger Road, Pool Station Road, Rail Road Flat Road, Ridge Road, Sheep Ranch Road, and Southworth Road.

The public works department notes that the application is a “slow and continuously rolling operation.” They ask drivers to use caution in the areas and to be patient. The work hours will be weekdays from 7 am – 6 pm.