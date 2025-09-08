Black Oak Casino Resort Hosts 23rd Annual Community Grab For Cash

Community Cash Grab View Photo

Tuolumne, CA– Black Oak Casino Resort will host its 23rd annual Community Grab for Cash on Thursday, Nov. 20, giving local nonprofits a chance to win up to $5,000 each. Ten organizations will be selected to participate in the event. Last year’s event distributed $20,520 to local charities. Since its inception in 2004, the Community Grab for Cash has donated more than $300,000 to organizations in the area.

“This is easily one of our favorite and most anticipated events of the year,” said Kevin Day, chairman of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Council. “It’s incredibly rewarding to help these organizations reach their philanthropic goals and a great way for Black Oak team members to connect with individuals who make these entities cornerstones of our community.”

Organizations interested in participating can apply here by clicking the “Community Grab for Cash” button and completing all required fields. Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 17. Selected organizations will be announced Monday, Nov. 10. Each participating organization will choose a representative to enter Black Oak’s Cash Cube, where $5,000 will swirl around for 30 seconds.