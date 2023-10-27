Roadwork Getting Underway In Mokelumne Hill And West Point

Downtown Mokelumne Hill View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Work to reconstruct and repave roads in a pair of Calaveras County communities will get underway today and continue through mid-November.

There will be traffic delays in Mokelumne Hill and West Point over the coming several weeks. Construction sites include Bald Mountain Road, Campo Seco Turnpike, Center Street, Church Street, Easy Bird Road, Edna Drive, Golden Gate Drive, Lafayette Street, Main Street, Maretta Lane, Peek Circle, Spring Hill Drive and Zumwalt Street.

Funding for the efforts is coming from the SB 1 gas tax revenue. Work will take place on weekdays between 7 am – 6pm.

The Public Works Department adds, “Flaggers, pilot cars and warning devices will be utilized at the construction zones. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area.”

George Reed Construction has been hired by the county to do the work.