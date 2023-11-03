Partly Cloudy
Tuolumne County Health Officer To Discuss Opioid Epidemic

By B.J. Hansen
Dr. Kimberly Freeman

Sonora, CA — There have been disturbing trends in Tuolumne County in relation to opioid abuse over recent years, and it will be discussed on Mother Lode Views this weekend by Dr. Kimberly Freeman, the county’s Public Health Officer.

She will detail the latest statistics and trends, and how the numbers compare to other parts of the state. She will also highlight local resources that are available.

Other topics will include the availability of the seasonal flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines, plans to bring back the annual health fair this coming Spring, the development of a community health needs assessment, potential efforts to crack down on local tobacco use, and some new grant-funded initiatives.

