Weekend TuCARE Forum Focuses On Fire Insurance Reform

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and the Environment (TuCARE) will be hosting a Natural Resources Summit this Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

The theme this year is “Help for the Mother Lode, Fire Insurance Reform.”

The doors open at 8 am in the Sierra Building and speakers will take the stage at beginning at 8:45 am.

The keynote address will be from California Republican Senator Brian Dahle, who challenged Gavin Newsom in the Governor’s race last year.

There will also be informational tables set up around the room. The event is free to attend.

A rundown of speakers is below:

8:45 am – a welcome from Mike Albrecht, past President of Associated California Loggers, and current President of American Loggers Council

9 am – How is the threat of wildfire on public lands being addressed? Jason Kuiken, Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, Sherri Brennan, Stanislaus Grazing Permittee, Nathan Alonzo, PG&E, and Glenn Gottschall, Tuolumne Fire Safe Council President

10:15 am – What should more private landowners do? Jim McDougald, CAL Fire, Dore Bietz, Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, and Karen Caldwell, Tuolumne County Firewise Communities

11:30 am – Fire Insurance Reform – What we must do. State Senator Brian Dahle.

Noon – Closing remarks. Mike Albrecht

The TuCare Natural Resource Forum has always been held on a weekday in the past, but organizers decided to move it to a Saturday, this year, in hopes of reaching people who may have previously been unable to attend due to work commitments.