Dodge Ridge’s Ownership Group Purchases Bear Valley Resort

Bear Valley, CA — The California Mountain Resort Company announces the acquisition of Bear Valley Mountain Resort in Alpine County.

The company also owns Dodge Ridge, China Peak, and Mountain High.

Announcing the sale, Bear Valley proclaimed in a statement, “The Bear Is Back.”

Adding, “Bear Valley re-emerges with new ownership, new energy, and a new commitment… with the same amazing terrain and the same dedicated crew. From facilities, lifts and operations, to grooming – on and off the hill – look for great things to come and tradition to live on with the awakening of THE BEAR!”

Terms of the sale were not released.

A big benefit for ski enthusiasts is that Bear Valley now joins the “Cali-pass” that allows buyers to ski at all four of California Mountain Resort’s ski areas for one seasonal price, in addition to other perks.

Bear Valley Resort had most recently been owned by Skyline International since 2014. It has nine ski lifts with nearly 1,700 skiable acres.

Bear Valley General Manager, Tim Schimke, says his enthusiasm is “sky high,” adding, “I am excited to work with ski industry veterans, CEO Karl Kapuscinski, and CMRC President Tim Cohee. Under this new ownership, we are reinvigorating Bear Valley, where the spirit of California’s mountain lifestyle is personified with every run down our legendary trails. This is a turning point in Bear‘s history where the founding fathers’ visions will be brought to reality with our mantra, BearIsBack. I could not be more excited for what the future holds, and I hope to share the positive vibes and future plans with each and every one of you here at the resort this season.”