Two Close Calls For Two Animals

Cow stuck in mud El Dorado County -- Cal Fire AEU photo View Photos

View Video

Amador County, CA – CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit (CAL Fire AEU) was called upon twice last week to perform large animal rescues.

On Monday (10/23) night, a cow was found stuck in the mud in a field in El Dorado County. Engines 2771 and 2751 from the unit responded to assist the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District with the rescue efforts. Crews used fire hoses to make a hoist to lift the cow back to her feet, and then she was safely returned to her owner.

Then two days later (Wed. 10/25), an Amador County horse owner discovered the animal stuck in a pond and called 911. CAL Fire AEU’s Sutter Hill Station and Pine Grove Camp responded to assist the Jackson Valley Fire Protection District, the Ione Fire Department, and members of the Amador County Animal Control and Adoption Center in rescuing the trapped horse.

A strap was placed around its front legs as about a dozen firefighters, using a rope, pulled the horse from the water. Standing nearby were members from the Loomis Basin Equine Medical Center to treat the horse.

“We are always grateful that when there is a time an animal needs us, we can all work together to help save a life. We hope this horse will have a full recovery,” stated animal control officials.