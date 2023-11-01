Tuolumne County Airports Manager Position Again Vacant

Pickup crash in backyard of residence on Oak Leaf Court in Jamestown -- Photo taken by Tuolumnecountycode3 View Photo

Sonora, CA — The recently hired Airports Manager in Tuolumne County is no longer in the position, the county confirms.

Drew Njirich was hired earlier this year to fill the role that opened up after the departure of longtime manager Benny Stuth.

We reported a week ago that Njirich was involved in a DUI crash on Campo Seco Road, east of Seco Street, in Jamestown. His Toyota Tacoma truck overturned and landed in the backyard of a nearby home on Oak Leaf Road. Thankfully, there were no injuries caused by the crash.

Questioned about the Airports Manager position, County Counsel Sarah Carrillo confirms, “Mr. Nijrich is no longer a county employee as of last week.”

Asked if she could explain the reasoning, she replied, “The County must protect the privacy rights of current and former employees, so I am not able to speak to the reason.”

Njirich was taken into custody by CHP officers shortly after the crash on Sunday, October 22.