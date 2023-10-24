Crazy Crash In Jamestown

Pickup crash in backyard of residence on Oak Leaf Court in Jamestown -- Photo taken by Tuolumnecountycode3 View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Imagine the surprise of having a pickup truck come crashing into your backyard; it was a reality for a Jamestown residence this weekend.

The picture in the image boxes shows the mangled wreckage that the residents found as the truck’s front end was hanging from their retaining wall. It happened on Sunday, just after five in the evening. It is unclear whether there was any damage to the wall, deck, or home.

“The driver of the 2021 Toyota Tacoma truck, 40-year-old Andrew Njirich of Sonora, was eastbound on Campo Seco Road, east of Seco Street, when he allowed the pickup to go off the road,” according to CHP spokesperson officer Steve Machado.

Njirich then lost control of the truck, and it overturned and landed in the backyard of a nearby residence on Oak Leaf Road. Njirich was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. Machado added that during their investigation, officers determined that he was under the influence, and he was handcuffed for DUI.