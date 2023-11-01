Mokelumne Hill Paving Project Closes Roadway

Traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA – A paving and reconstruction project will create motorist delays in the Mokelumne Hills area of Calaveras County by the end of this week.

Campo Seco Turnpike, stretching from Highway 26 to Highway 49, will be closed starting on Thursday, November 2, and running through Friday, November 3, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

During construction operations, flaggers will be on-site to keep delays to a minimum, according to county public works officials. They noted, “There will be limited access, so please plan your route accordingly. We ask that you follow all instructions provided by on-site personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Contractor George Reed, Inc., out of Jamestown, was hired to do the work. For anyone with questions about the project or to report urgent road-related issues, call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).