Jamestown Chase Results In Sonora Man’s Arrest

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Although a chase in Jamestown only lasted a short distance, the suspect is lucky it did not end in a crash.

CHP officers traveling recently at night eastbound on Fifth Avenue, near Willow Street, observed a silver Toyota Avalon speeding towards them at a high rate of speed. Their lights and siren blared as they tried to make a traffic stop, but instead, the driver turned onto northbound Highway 49, and the chase was on.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Michael Mills of Sonora, led the CHP on a short pursuit. It ended when Mills lost control of the car and came to a stop on Mill Villa Road near the highway.

Mills gave himself up without incident. He faces possible felony charges for evading officers. Mills was also driving while on a suspended driver’s license and had no proof of insurance, which are misdemeanor charges. His bail was set at $50,000.