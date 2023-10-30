Groveland Ranger District Beginning China Ridge Burning Project

China Ridge Prescribed Burn Area View Photo

Groveland, CA — It is the time of the year when more and more prescribed burning projects are getting underway.

The goal is to improve the ecological health of the forest and prevent future mega-fires.

We reported last week that CAL Fire is kicking off a burning project today north of Ferretti Road between Tioga High School and Rocky Point Drive. About 80 acres will be burned this week.

In addition, the US Forest Service says burning will also start today in the Groveland Ranger District on the China Ridge planned burn area.

The Forest Service reports, “The China Ridge burn units are located adjacent to the Groveland Ranger District office and following China Ridge south to Greeley Hill Road approximately four miles northeast of Greeley Hill. The majority of the underburn is adjacent to Smith Station Rd, Greeley Hill Rd, and Forest Service Road 2S05.”

Continuing, “A total of up to 5,238 acres will be treated over the next five years with low-intensity fire, with planned ignition on approximately 50-200 acres daily. Size of the burn may vary with weather and fuel moisture conditions, as well as permissible air quality burn days.”

Notable drift smoke may be visible at times from Smith Station Road and Highway 120.